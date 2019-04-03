

Scott Miller, CTV London





Two separate crashes involving three vehicles created a traffic nightmare in Mitchell, Ont. Wednesday.

Around 8:30 this morning a transport truck and a pickup truck collided near Mitchell District High School, at the intersection of Frances Street and Highway 23.

An air ambulance was called in to transport at least one patient to hospital.

Hydro One was also called in to replace a damaged hydro pole.

A short time later, a tractor trailer taking the detour around this crash rolled into a ditch at the intersection of Line 36 and Road 162. The driver of that vehicle had minor injuries.

Police called both crashes “preventable.”

Perth County OPP Acting Staff Sgt. Jason McTaggart says, “Drivers need to devote the necessary amount of attention to the road and to what is going on around you as you drive. Keep your focus on the road."