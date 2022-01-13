Two charged in connection with Nov. 2021 OPP raids
Firearms, drugs and cash seized by police on Nov. 19, 2021 is seen in this image released by Elgin County OPP.
Elgin County OPP have charged two Newbury, Ont. men in connection with the seizure of firearms, drugs and cash late last year.
A number of OPP units executed search warrants in South Middlesex and West Elgin on Nov. 19, 2021.
Firearms, cash and illicit and prescription dgurs were seized from the locations.
A 37-year-old Newbury man has been charged with:
- four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of crack cocaine
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- careless storage of a firearm and ammunition
- three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
A 39-year-old Newbury man has also been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Both suspects are expected to appear in a St. Thomas court at a future date.