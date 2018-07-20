Featured
Two Bracebridge residents face more than two dozen drugs and weapons charges
Friday, July 20, 2018
BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. -- Two people face a combined 25 drugs and weapons charges after police conducted a search at a home in cottage country on Thursday.
Provincial police say their search at a home in Bracebridge yielded more than $10,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, methadone, cannabis marihuana and MDMA.
Police say they also seized more than $10,000 in currency and three prohibited weapons.
Brandon Begin, who is 27, faces a total of 14 charges while 33-year-old Kirsten Veinott faces 11 charges.
Both Bracebridge residents are scheduled to appear in court today for a bail hearing.