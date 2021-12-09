TVDSB temporarily closes Princess Elizabeth Public School

Due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases being reported, Princess Elizabeth Public School is temporarily closed to in-person learning.

According to a release sent out by the Thames Valley District School Board on Thursday evening, the decision was made due to investigations by the Middlesex-London Health Unit for suspected connection to the Omicron variant.

Effective Friday, students at Princess Elizabeth will temporarily transition from in-person to virtual learning until returning to school after the winter break on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The board also says classroom teachers will contact families with information for virtual learning.

Families requiring technology to support students to access virtual learning are asked to contact the school office.

COVID-19 outbreaks are active at Mountsfield Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Riverside Public School, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School, St. Nicholas Catholic School, Tecumseh Public School, West Oaks French Immersion Public School and Kidzone Day Care Centre.

While not all in outbreak, cases at Saint Andre Bessette Secondary School, St. Marguerite d'Youville, St. Mary Choir, St. Nicholas, Princess Elizabeth P.S., Delaware P.S. and Kidzone are linked to the Omicron-associated cluster.

For the latest COVID-19 information and resources, the board families to its website.