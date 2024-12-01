LTC to alter transit service over the holidays, and offer free New Year's rides

LONDON
    If you’re a regular transit user, alongside alterations to service during the holiday season, London Transit will also be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.

    No excuse not to have a safe ride home, free service will be offered from 8:00 p.m. until the end of the night.

    Although regular bus service will continue throughout the holidays, services will be altered on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

    On those days, London Transit will be operating on a special holiday schedule, with reduced frequency of routes. The schedule will be confirmed on December 13, however, customer service, ticket sales, and offices will be closed or have reduced hours.

    It’s best to check that your route has no changes before you head out – especially around those holidays. 

