LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board is donated thousands of Personal Protective Equipment items for front line workers during the COVID-1 pandemic.

The items included roughly 18,000 disposable gloves, hundreds of gowns, respirators and filters.

They are items normally used in schools and by custodial staff, but during the school closures they were sent to local hospitals and a family health centre in St. Thomas.

The health centres included London Health Sciences Centre, Woodstock General Hospital, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, Alexandra Hospital in Ingersoll and Windemere Family Medical Centre in St. Thomas.