

CTV London





The controversial issue of the Grand Theatre's student production of "Prom Queen" was front and centre Tuesday night at the Thames Valley District School Board.

Following outrage from the community, trustees were set to debate a motion to fund the play, however there wasn't much debate. From the outset of the meeting administration announced that the board would be reinstating its $15,000 towards the High School Project.

Both the public board and the London and District Catholic School Board originally chose not to give any money to the play over the content of the production.

The decision was met with fury from the community.

The play features the true story of a gay student in Oshawa in 2002 who fought the school board for the right to bring his boyfriend to the prom.

Usually, each board gives $15,000 for the annual high school project.

This year, trustees were left out of the decision to fund the production.