Truscott Movie returning to Huron County

After a successful week-long screening in early May, a movie based on the Steven Truscott story, is coming back to Huron County.

Goderich’s Park Theatre will get a second week of screening "Marlene", starting on June 3rd, says the theatre via its social media pages.

"Marlene" follows the story of Marlene Truscott who spent more than 40 years trying to exonerate her husband, Steven Truscott, of murder charges.

A 14-year-old, Steven Truscott, was sentenced to hang for killing his classmate, Lynne Harper, near a military base in Huron County.

His charges were ultimately overturned, but not without the behind the scenes digging from his wife, Marlene.