LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex County OPP have laid charges in a three-vehicle crash in Nov. 2019 that took the life of a four-year-old girl.

The collision, involving a transport truck and two passenger vehicles, happened at Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, just outside of Melbourne, Ont.

A four-year-old girl, Mariia Bundur of Appin, died in hospital shortly after the crash while two others suffered serious injuries.

The girl, a student at Ekcoe Central Public School in Glencoe, Ont. was described by school officials as "a happy, social and bubbly child."

The 28-year-old Tecumseh, Ont. man who was driving the transport has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and entering inaccurate or false information in a daily log.

He was being held pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.