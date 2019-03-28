

Police had to close Wharncliffe Road Thursday afternoon while tow truck operators removed a stuck rig.

The 18 wheeler was heading west on Horton Street when it made a right hand turn onto Wharncliffe.

That’s when the back tires jumped the curb and smashed a guardrail.

The truck driver stopped just in time, preventing the trailer from becoming wedged under the railway bridge.

Tow trucks then had to pull the trailer free before it could proceed on it's way.

There were no injuries and the bridge was not damaged.