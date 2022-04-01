Truck driver charged after rig hit downtown Listowel, Ont. building in January
A 61-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man has been charged after a transport truck slammed into a building in downtown Listowel earlier this year.
Emergency crews were called to a business on Main Street around 8 a.m. Jan. 21 to find part of the passenger side of the tractor trailer cab firmly embedded into the building.
The truck driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital, no one else was hurt.
Three residents living in upper apartments were displaced by the crash.
On Friday, OPP announced that the driver has been charged with careless driving and entering inaccurate or false information in a daily log.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengers
As of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
Carbon tax rising to $50 a tonne today, increasing price of gas per litre
The national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled today in most provinces.
'It feels like it's losing dignity': B.C. parents unable to register baby with Indigenous name
A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.
Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume
Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are the times a pope has apologized in recent history
After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, it is expected that Pope Francis will offer an official apology to survivors of Canada's residential schools on Canadian soil.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
Zelenskyy strips two Ukrainian generals of military rank
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has stripped two generals of their military rank.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: What you need to know to avoid a tax audit
It is best to avoid an income tax audit at all costs, writes Pattie Lovett-Reid in her latest exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
'I had to save my daughters': Ukrainian woman flees to Kitchener
A Ukrainian woman recounts her harrowing journey from eastern-central Ukraine to Romania and ultimately Kitchener.
-
Truck driver charged after rig hit downtown Listowel, Ont. building in January
A 61-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man has been charged after a transport truck slammed into a building in downtown Listowel earlier this year.
Windsor
-
Windsor businesses impacted by Ambassador Bridge protest getting $2.5 million
The federal government is giving $2.5 million in support for Windsor businesses impacted by demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge in February.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
Body of missing man found on Riverside Drive
Windsor police have confirmed the body of a missing man was discovered near the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Barrie school switches to remote learning Friday due to staffing shortages
A Barrie elementary school will be closed to in-person learning on Friday.
-
Monthly market finds new home in Barrie's downtown core
After outgrowing its traditional venue, a monthly market in Barrie has found some new temporary homes right in Barrie's downtown core.
-
Gas and dash thefts on the rise as prices at the pumps surge
The rising prices at the pumps have led to increased gas thefts.
Northern Ontario
-
Two northern highways closed following crashes
Two separate crashes have closed highways in northern Ontario, here is what you need to know.
-
Sudbury police investigating shooting at Walmart
Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating a "firearms incident " after a 20-year-old man was shot at Walmart in the New Sudbury area Thursday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New short-term rental rules take effect in Ottawa
People operating Airbnbs and other short-term rentals in Ottawa must now have permits and can only rent out their primary homes.
-
Mostly grey skies, but mild temperatures to end the work week
There is potential for some light flurries, but a mild day ahead for the capital to end the work week.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater viral signal reaches new high
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady, but wastewater readings have reached new highs as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
Toronto
-
Three people dead after SUV runs red light, crashes in Toronto: police
Three people are dead after an SUV apparently sped through a red light, hit two pedestrians and crashed into a truck flatbed near Toronto's waterfront Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Ontario's mask mandate not returning despite sixth COVID-19 wave: health minister
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
Gunfire on Nuns' Island leaves no suspects or victims
A shooting on Montreal's Nuns' Island left behind no reported victims and no suspects.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: despite 6th wave, no new health measures
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic
-
'I don’t feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. shooting victim angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings being held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
-
'The same patient waited 27 hours': Paramedics share what offload delays are doing to care in the field
New Brunswick’s Health Minister says Horizon and Vitalite Health Networks, Medavie Health Services and the Department of Health met Thursday to discuss the situation with ambulance offload delays.
-
Halifax and Moncton prepare joint bid to host World Junior Hockey Championship
CTV News has learned Halifax and Moncton are preparing a joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, after the International Ice Hockey Federation pulled the event from Russia in February.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
Weapons-related incident in Winnipeg's North End sends one person to hospital
One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday afternoon following a weapons-related incident in Winnipeg’s North End.
-
Site of former Winnipeg school and police academy up for sale
A Winnipeg building that’s been the site of both an elementary school and a police academy could soon have a new purpose.
Calgary
-
Gas prices in Alberta make significant overnight drop, not an April Fools' joke
Filling up your gas tank just got noticeably cheaper for Alberta drivers despite the latest hike to the federal carbon tax.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
What you need to know as Canada has removed some pre-entry test requirements
With the removal of the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is clarifying the new process.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: 'Quiet' start to April
It's been an active few days to close March but April will start on a calmer note.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
-
Bus services in northern B.C. to receive $2.8 million in funding to expand services
The provincial government is spending $2.8 million to expand community shuttle bus services in remote and Indigenous areas of northern British Columbia.
-
Dog attack in Delta leaves patient in critical condition, BCEHS says
Paramedics say they transported a person to hospital in critical condition after an apparent dog attack in Delta Thursday afternoon.