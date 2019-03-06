

CTV London





OPP and Six Nations police are expected to issue a 'significant' update on Thursday in the murders of three Six Nations of the Grand River residents found dead in Nov. 2018.

The bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson were found in a stolen pickup truck in Middlesex Centre, Ont., just outside Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

Word of the scheduled update comes as two men appeared in a Brantford, Ont. courtroom Wednesday, facing a number of murder charges, but it's unconfirmed if they are in relation to the triple homicide.

According to court records and lawyers, Nicholas Shipman is facing three counts of second-degree murder while co-accused Thomas Bomberry is facing two counts of second-degree murder.

So far only one person has been charged in connection with the deaths.

Kristen Bomberry, 36, of Six Nations, has been charged with three counts of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She was remanded in custody after a court appearance in February.

Also last month, family members of the victims issued a joint video pleading for information.