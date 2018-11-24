

CTV London





A 36-year old Six Nations woman is in custody following the triple homicide near Oneida of the Thames First Nation earlier this month.

Kirsten Bomberry was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

The accused appeared in court Saturday, she has been remanded into custody. A publication ban is in effect.

OPP say there will be periodic closures in Six Nations as their investigation continues, in area of 4th Line and Tuscarora Road and Onondaga Road at 4th Line. The landfill in Six Nations will remain open but will only be accessible from Onondaga Road.

The closures are expected to last for a several days.

Both Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations Police have been tight-lipped about the deaths, which were discovered on Nov. 4.

They say the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Miller, 33-year-old Alan Porter and 32-year-old Michael Jamieson were found "with a stolen truck" that was abandoned in a field near the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

They say Miller was seven-months pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death.

Police have not released the cause or time of deaths for the three people, who they describe as a close group of friends.

This is the first arrest in the case.

Family members say the homicides have been devastating for the community and are calling on anyone with information to come forward.