Police will be providing an update on the triple homicide near Oneida of the Thames First Nation later this week.

OPP, along with Six Nations Police will be holding a news conference on Thursday morning outside of Brantford.

Melissa Miller, 37, 33-year-old Alan Porter and 32-year-old Michael Jamieson - all from the Six Nations of the Grand River were found dead on November 4th.

They were in a pickup truck on Bodkin Road.

So far no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.