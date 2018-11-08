

CTV London





OPP say the bodies of two men and a woman found dead in a vehicle in Middlesex County have been identified and are the victims of a homicide.

All three deceased are from Six Nations of the Grand River just outside of Brantford, Ont.

They have been identified as: Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32.

Post-mortem examinations of the bodies were completed in Toronto and confirm the deaths are homicides, but no cause of death has been released.

OPP were called in after the bodies were found in a vehicle in the area of Bodkin Road and Jones Drive on Sunday morning.

Police are asking for public help to identify a grey 2006 Chevrolet Silveratdo pickup truck seen in the area where the bodies were found before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call a new police tipline at 1-844-677-5050 or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Police say Bodkin Road at Jones Drive has re-opened to traffic.