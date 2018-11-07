

CTV London





The investigation into the discovery of three bodies in a vehicle southwest of London, Ont. continues with police scouring the surrounding area.

Multiple OPP canine searches were underway Wednesday in the area where the bodies of two males and a female were found on Sunday morning.

Four officers could be seen walking down a long dirt road while another group could be seen walking into a forest not far from where the remains were located.

They bodies were discovered in the area of Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in Middlesex Centre, just outside the Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

Bodkin Road remains closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

More at 6.