

The Canadian Press





Provincial police are appealing for help in solving a triple homicide near London, Ont.

They issued a poster with the phrase "find our killers" that shows pictures of the three victims.

Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson, all from the Six Nations of the Grand River, were found dead last weekend just outside the Oneida of the Thames River First Nation.

The poster also shows an image of a pickup truck that police say is similar to the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado they're seeking in the case.