

CTV London





The families of three Six Nations of the Grand River residents found dead southwest of London, Ont. in Nov. 2018 are again appealing to the public for help in the investigation.

The bodies of Melissa Trudi Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32, were found Nov. 4 in Middlesex Centre.

They were located in a stolen pickup truck that had been abandoned in an area off Bodkin Road, just outside of the borders of the Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

OPP revealed shortly after their deaths that Miller was seven-months pregnant when she died.

Linda Porter, Alan's sister, breaks down in tears in the video saying, "If we do this, if it ever happens again, maybe the community will come forward a little faster, because this waiting is killing us. All three of these guys, their kids are growing up without their dad, without their mother. It's tough going on without them."

She goes on to explain what it's like living with the fear that there is a killer living in their community.

The bodies were found the same area where that of Douglas Hill, also a Six Nations resident, was found in 2017.

But despite reports of a relationship between Hill and Miller, OPP say the two cases are not connected.

A 36-year old Six Nations woman has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder in the deaths. That case remains before the courts.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing, and is being bolstered by the support from the victims' families.

Anyone with information can contact the dedicated police tip line toll free at 1-844-677-5050, or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.