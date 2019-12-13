LONDON, ONT. -- Safety is one of the largest issues highlighted in a new student led policy paper that is shining the light on issues LGBTQ students face on Ontario campuses.

The paper released by the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance (OUSA) is a first step towards finding improved ways to support gender and sexually diverse students in Ontario.

Among the safety concerns are students’ interactions with security personnel and police.

According to the paper, LGTBQ students may experience traumatic interactions with security and police. The paper also notes that transgender people historically experience higher rates of police brutality.

In addition, the paper says security and police may lack the proper training to address institutionalized stigmatization, marginalization, and oppression.

"We want all students on our campuses to feel safe and comfortable so that they are able to be successful and enjoy their university experience,” said Katlyn Kotila OUSA committee member.

The OUSA represents eight student associations in the province including the University Students’ Council at Western University.

The paper was written and published entirely by students and highlights a number of concerns to LGBTQ students.

Some other issues raised by the paper include gaps in health and wellness services, and a lack of pre- and post-university supports.

Many LGBTQ students are concerned about negative campus experiences according to the OUSA.

“That's why addressing the issues faced by Two Spirit and LGBTQ+ students with specific evidence-based policy is so crucial to ensuring a student's identity is never a barrier to accessing higher learning,” said Rayna Porter with the OUSA in a release.

Ultimately the paper calls for recognition of different gender identities, improvements to campus life, along with a strengthening of provincial polices.

The full paper was released on Nov. 3 and can be read here.