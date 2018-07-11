Featured
Transport truck rolls over on VMP near 401
Transport truck rollover on Veteran's Memorial Parkway in London Ont. on July 11, 2018. (Temo Primrose)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 3:54PM EDT
Traffic is snarled on Veteran's Memorial Parkway following a transport truck rollover.
The truck flipped over on the highway just south of Bradley Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
The driver only suffered minor injuries.
The north and southbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway near the 401 will be closed for 5-6 hours to facilitate cleanup efforts.
No word if charges will be laid.