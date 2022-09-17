Train collision near Western Fair briefly sparks emergency perimeter

Some tense moments in London today, as two train cars collided.

The incident occurred just east of the CN crossing at Egerton Street and prompted a significant emergency response.

An open hopper car appears to be off the tracks resting against a chemical car.

Initially, there was concern about the condition of the chemical car. As a result, police, fire and ambulance set up a perimeter and detours.

The area is not far from the Western Fair, which is busy with people this weekend.

At about 1:30 p.m. the all-clear was given, and the cleanup is expected to begin.

CTV News has reached out to CN Rail for comment.