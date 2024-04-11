Traffic stop leads to large drug seizure in Woodstock

A traffic stop in Woodstock netted almost $100,000 worth of drugs.

An officer pulled over a vehicle late Tuesday night in the Dundas Street and Beards Lane area,

Police said they located a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine, and meth, with a street value of $96,080.

Police said they also seized $3,390 in cash and two folding knives.

A 33-year-old Woodstock woman is facing numerous charges, including:

One count of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

One count of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid other than heroin

One count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

One count of possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

One count of possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

One count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

One count of failure to comply with a probation order

One count of failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was held in custody to attend a bail hearing.