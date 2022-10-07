Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Drug-related charges have been laid after a traffic stop in Wingham.

On Oct. 2, police pulled over a vehicle around 7:45 p.m. on Victoria Street.

After checking the driver’s license, police saw it was suspended.

When searching the vehicle, officers said they found drug paraphernalia, trafficking materials, suspected anabolic steroids and currency. A further search of the passenger in the vehicle uncovered suspected methamphetamine.

The 41-year-old driver of the vehicle and 36-year-old passenger have been charged with various drug offences.