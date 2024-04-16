LONDON
London

    • Traffic coming to a crawl on Main Street Exeter

    Share

    Construction will slow down traffic moving through Exeter for the rest of the year.

    A reconstruction of the community's main street at the north end of town is underway.

    Sewers will be replaced, as well as water mains and roads.

    Municipal officials say the work will last until at least December.

    Until then, there will be just one lane of traffic open throughout the project, which is budgeted at about $6 million.

