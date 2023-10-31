LONDON
London

    • Tractor trailer loses its load in Middlesex County

    A portion of Elginfield Road is closed after a truck lost its load on Oct. 31, 2023. (Source: OPP) A portion of Elginfield Road is closed after a truck lost its load on Oct. 31, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    No injuries have been reported afer a truck carrying a large farm item lost its load.

    Middlesex OPP responded to the scene on Elginfield Road on Tuesday afternoon.

    According to police, no other vehicles were involved.

    Elginfield Road is closed between Fort Rose and New Ontario Road.

