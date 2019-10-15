WATFORD, Ont. - Politicians are used to taking political jabs, but in Warwick Township, just west of Strathroy, Ont. local leaders are tired of dodging hockey pucks.

Township council recently met at the local arena in Watford, but the start of minor hockey means the meetings are constantly being interrupted by slapshots hitting the glass of the community room, next to the rink.

It’s just the latest place the town has been forced to flee.

Two years ago, Warwick’s council chambers were converted to offices as the municipal offices needed more space for staff.

Since then Warwick Council has tried to meet, not only at the hockey rink, but also in a hall in the village of Warwick. However, it soon didn’t fit, when the bridge to it went out. Next up is a local banquet hall.

Understandably, Warwick Township Mayor Jackie Rombouts says a permanent solution had to be found.

Enter two London developers, who in a twist of fate, ended up with a building in Watford.

They approached council and together came up with a plan to revitalize the land and neighbouring buildings.

Council has approved demolishing an entire block of empty downtown storefronts (along the east side of Nauvoo Road) to create a new retail/commercial plaza. Its heart will be a new town hall.

Initially, Warwick will lease the property, with the rights to buy the town hall outright in the future.

The $4-million project is expected to completed in phases, with the township hall ready as early as late next year.

On Tuesday, the first step in demolition, the disconnecting of gas lines, was being completed on the older properties.