Town of South Bruce Peninsula issues statement regarding Sauble Beach court decision

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note

A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver