Tow-truck driver killed on the job to be honoured with procession of area operators

An Ottawa tow-truck operator killed in a collision with a snowplow will be honoured this Saturday (February 12) in Norfolk County.

At least 30 to 50 tow-trucks, perhaps far more organizers say, will follow a path from Tillsonburg’s Norfolk Mall along Highway 3 and eventually pass by a funeral home in Delhi. That’s where a funeral service will be held for Phil Smith, 33.

Deceased tow-truck driver Phil Smith in this undated photo. (Submitted)

Smith had recently relocated to Ottawa. He had worked in the towing industry in Oxford and Norfolk counties for several years.

A father, of young children, Smith died on Highway 417 near Arnprior, Ontario. Police say he was assisting a motorist when he was struck by the snow plow.

Mike Dean, of Advanced Towing near Tillsonburg, is organizing the local procession for Phil Smith at the suggestion of his daughter, Jennifer Dean.

Mike says he knew Smith just as ‘Phil.'.He gave him his first opportunities in the towing industry.

Dean says he was shaken at the news of Phil's passing online.

“It never clicked at first, then I saw his picture, and you’re stomach just drops. That’s somebody I know.”

Heartsick Dean and other members of his family business reached out to Phil’s mother about the idea of a procession for Smith.

Dean’s wife, Rosemary, says she supported the plan and asked for a tow-truck to carry her son for part of the funeral.

“Phil will be riding in the truck he actually drove at the Tillsonburg Fair. He will be taking his final ride to his mom’s house," Rosemary says.

Rosemary, Jennifer and Mike Dean are organizing a tow-truck procession in honour of the late Phil Smith in advance of his Delhi, Ont. funeral. (Sean Irvine CTV News London)

The procession is also serving as a fundraiser for Phil’s family. Rosemary says drivers will pass a hat between each other while another tow operator sells t-shirts with proceeds going to Phil’s family.

An online fundraiser has already collected nearly $30,000 of its $40,000 goal.

But while supporting Phil’s children is the top priority for the Dean’s, there also hoping to remind the public about the Move Over, Slow Down law.

It requires motorists to make room for emergency vehicles and tow-trucks.

Mike is saddened startling losses in his industry have not been enough.

"Every six days there is a tow-truck driver struck and killed, and everybody wants to go home to their family,” he stated to CTV News.

And with far too many close calls of his own, and more importantly for his children who work for him, Mike wants everyone to see Phil’s loss as a reminder to move over and slow down.

“When you are running down the highway and you see for the last three kilometres there are flashing lights up ahead, you have all kinds of time to move over. And that’s all we’re asking for, is a little bit of consideration is move over and give us a little bit of space.”

Tow-trucks taking part in the procession for Phil Smith from Tillsonburg’s Norfolk Mall (400 Simcoe Street) are asked to gather starting at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:30 a.m. departure.