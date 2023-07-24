Tornadoes & downbursts strike southern Ontario

Two tornadoes and four downbursts have been confirmed following last Thursday’s wild storms that rolled across the area.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project has concluded that an EF1 twister touched down in South Buxton near Chatham at 4:50 p.m.

It had wind speeds of 175 km/h hour with a track length of 10.5 km and a width of 850 m.

A separate EF0 tornado was reported in Petrolia at 4:25 p.m.

It clocked in at 115 km/h with a track length of almost three km and a width of 300 m.

Downbursts were recorded in Alvinston, Sarnia,Wardsville and Wilkesport.

A lot of damage was reported across the region and luckily no injuries.

Map of widespread tree damage and light roof damage caused by the Sarnia downburst on July 20, 2023. (Source: Northern Tornadoes Project)