Tornado warnings lifted throughout London region

Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for Elgin County Wednesday evening as a powerful thunderstorm rolled through the region.

London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton and Huron-Perth counties were also under tornado warnings earlier in the evening, but those have since been lifted.

A severe thunderstorm warning however remains in effect for Elgin County as of 9:27 p.m.

Heat warnings also remain in effect for Elgin, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex, and Sarnia-Lambton.

Meanwhile, a tornado watch is still in effect for three regions across southern Ontario as of 9:28 p.m.

Local regions included in Wednesday's tornado watch:

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Middlesex-London

Sarnia-Lambton

Waterloo-Wellington

Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

In the London area

In London meanwhile, fire crews were on scene of Linwood Street due to a downed tree which caused the downing of hydro wires.

The City of London forestry department and London Hydro were on scene and asked the public to avoid the area.