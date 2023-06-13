Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings lifted

A tornado warning issued for Oxford-Brant Tuesday evening has been lifted, while a severe thunderstorm warning issued for London-Middlesex has also been lifted, according to Environment Canada.

Earlier in the evening, a tornado warning had been issued for Oxford-Brant, with Environment Canada reporting that "A possible tornado has been reported near Beachville and is moving to the northeast."

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for the London-Middlesex region was also lifted on Tuesday evening, with the region experiencing powerful thunder, bursts of lightning and hail.

Meanwhile, a weather advisory remains in effect for parts of the region that conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds Tuesday evening.

WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

A weather advisory however remains in effect for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka, Western Middlesex County, Woodstock, Tillsonburg, Oxford County, St. Thomas, Aylmer, Eastern Elgin County, Rodney, Shedden, Western Elgin County, Sarnia, Petrolia, Western Lambton County, Watford, Pinery Park and Eastern Lambton County.

According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a large mid level low moving over the region is generating showers and a few thunderstorms.

"There is a cold core that is moving over the area and has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement. This cold air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds this afternoon and evening," she said.

In its statement, Environment Canada warns that this weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak land spout tornado that could topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris.

Any funnel cloud sighting should be treated seriously and people should prepare to take shelter as funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.