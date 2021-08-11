LONDON, ONT. -- A research team from Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project has categorized a funnel cloud seen Tuedsay as a tornado.

The system that spawned the tornado was spotted east of the London International airport just before three in the afternoon.

The designation was made after a small amount of tree damage was discovered at the scene.

The researchers say it was an EF-0 tornado with maximum wind speeds of about 115 km/h.