The Stafford family is planning a protest after word was received that her killer had transferred from prison to a healing lodge.

Terri-Lynne McClintic pleaded guilty in 2010 to the kidnapping, rape and killing of eight-year-old Tori Stafford from Woodstock.

She was held at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, where she also pleaded guilty to assaulting another inmate in 2012.

Rodney Stafford, Tori’s father, learned Tuesday that McClintic had been transferred to a healing lodge.

Located in Saskatchewan, the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge is 150 kilometres away from Medicine Hat in Alberta.

There, residents focus on healing through indigenous traditions.

Correctional services would not confirm the move, which is alleged to have happened months ago.

A protest is planned on Parliament Hill on Nov. 2 calling for tougher laws for people who are found guilty of murdering children and other vulnerable people.

A Facebook event for the protest detailed the plan to rent buses from Tillsonburg and Woodstock for those who wish to join.