

CTV London





An Ajax man has been charged with nine human trafficking offences involving a teenage girl.

And during the same investigation, police have charged a London man with obtaining sexual services.

Police say early Monday morning the human trafficking unit went to a south-end hotel and removed a girl under the age of 18 from the situation and taken to a place of safety.

As a result of this investigation, a 21-year-old Ajax man was charged with:

• Sexual Assault;

• Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years x 3;

• Trafficking in persons under eighteen years by exercising control;

• Financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18;

• Procuring/recruit person under 18 to provide sexual services for consideration;

• Material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years; and

• Advertising another person’s sexual services.

A 22-year-old London man was also charged with:

• Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years.

The names of the accused are not being release in order to protect the identity of the victim.