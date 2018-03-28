Featured
Female under 18 removed from London hotel in human trafficking case
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 2:12PM EDT
An Ajax man has been charged with nine human trafficking offences involving a teenage girl.
And during the same investigation, police have charged a London man with obtaining sexual services.
Police say early Monday morning the human trafficking unit went to a south-end hotel and removed a girl under the age of 18 from the situation and taken to a place of safety.
As a result of this investigation, a 21-year-old Ajax man was charged with:
• Sexual Assault;
• Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years x 3;
• Trafficking in persons under eighteen years by exercising control;
• Financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18;
• Procuring/recruit person under 18 to provide sexual services for consideration;
• Material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years; and
• Advertising another person’s sexual services.
A 22-year-old London man was also charged with:
• Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years.
The names of the accused are not being release in order to protect the identity of the victim.