LONDON, ONT. -- A tip to police from staff at a fast food drive thru lead to the arrest of two men and the discovery of more than $28,000 in drugs.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday staff at a fast food restaurant in southeast London witnessed a diver of a pick up truck they believed to be impaired.

Staff contact police who came to the parking lot and arrested the male driver.

Following a search police confiscated the following items:

61.4 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $18,320;

27.7 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, value $3,047;

95 x 6mg of suspected hydromorph capsules, value $1,425;

103 x 12mg of suspected hydromorph capsules, value $2,575;

387 x 400mg of ‘Gabapentin’ capsules, value $1,935;

249 x ‘D 04’ capsules, value $1,245;

$4,200 worth of cash; and

Two digital scales

A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old man are facing four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 31-year-old is also charged with impaired driving.