LONDON, ONT. -- Whether it’s a fantasy adventure, or the chance to become a railroad tycoon, Tiny Titan Studios has a handful of unique games to choose from that have a classic/retro look - and have gamers hooked.

"We have a little over 20 million downloads right now across all our titles which is pretty exciting for us,” says Brad Evans, director of marketing at Tiny Titan Studios.

The company was started in 2014 by founder Jeff Evans, who has always had a love for gaming and as a child would come up with video game ideas and designs.

“I would actually go home and write game ideas on paper, put them in an envelope, write Nintendo on it and put it in the mailbox, no address or anything but it was like, 'You should make a game like this or that'...it was always something I wanted to do,” Jeff says.



An image is seen from a game made by London, Ont. video gaming company Tiny Titan Studios.

He has now made that dream a reality with Tiny Titan Studios, which has several number one-rated online games that have become popular worldwide.

“We’ve made some stuff now that people get inspired from and that’s amazing and that’s why we do it. There a lot of hard work that goes into game development,” says Jeff. “When somebody picks up that phone or that controller and starts playing with the game and likes it, there nothing like it.”

The company, which has primarily focused on free-to-download mobile games, is now working on a new game called Everbright which will be a premium PC console game.

“[It] is super exciting for us. So this is going to be an action adventure [role-playing game] with this big open world that you can explore. You’re collecting all kinds of loot and fighting enemies so it will be a very interactive and living world,” says Brad.

The production of the new game means it's all hands on deck to work on this project, a project that will ultimately also help grow the company.

There are 15 people that currently work at Tiny Titan Studios and the hope is to grow that number to the low 20s throughout this year as the team launches the new Everbright game.

Jeff says as much as growth is wonderful, their motto has always been tiny but mighty, so for him the important goal is to make sure that the Tiny Titan team can collectively live out their dreams.

“We’re making the games that we want to make, so to me, if five years from now we are still making the games we want to make and we’ve grown a little bit, but we have people who are really here and into it and happy. That to me is dreaming big.”