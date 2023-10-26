LONDON
London

    • Thursday morning police investigation in northeast London

    police investigation - london - oct 2023

    One person is in custody following a weapons call in London.

    Officers were called around 4 a.m. to a residential building in the area of Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North.

    London police told CTV News one person has been taken into custody.

    There was a police presence in the area, which has since been cleared. 

    Police said additional information may be available on Friday.

