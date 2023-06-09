Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital

A three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof and one person being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.

According to the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, three vehicles were involved in a crash on Wellington Road, north of Bradley Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes, and an SUV flipped onto its roof as a result.

The paramedic’s service said one person was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

There has been no word on if charges will be laid.