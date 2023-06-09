Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital

A three-vehicle crash on Wellington Road in London, Ont. sent one person to hospital on June 9, 2023. (Jim Knight/CTV News London) A three-vehicle crash on Wellington Road in London, Ont. sent one person to hospital on June 9, 2023. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver