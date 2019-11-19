Featured
Three St. Thomas parents charged with assaulting their children
St Thomas police station
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:26AM EST
ST. THOMAS - Three parents have been arrested for allegedly assaulting their children following an investigation by St. Thomas Police.
A couple and a single mother who live in a home with three children are alleged to have struck the children with brooms and belts on numerous occasions.
The three parents, a 36-year-old father, 35-year-old mother and 28-year-old single mother turned themselves into police without incident and have been charged with assault.
The charges stem from a joint investigation conducted by Detectives from the St. Thomas Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit and Family and Children’s Services.
The three parents have been released on a promise to appear.