

CTV London





London police seized nearly $400,000 in drugs and $50,000 in cash in three coordinated searches in three locations on Friday.

Two men and a woman were arrested.

The Guns and Drugs Section, which also includes members of the RCMP, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, executed search warrants at three locations – a residence on Raleigh Crescent in London, a nail salon on Talbot Street in St. Thomas and a Dundas Street East residence in Toronto.

Also searched were two vehicles associated to the addresses.

As a result, the following items were seized:

-Two kilograms of cocaine (street value $201,000)

-8 kilograms grams of hashish (street value $161,880)

-30 grams of crack cocaine (street value $3,000)

-1.795 kilograms of marihuana (street value $17,950)

-3 grams of psilocybin (street value $30)

-1.758 kilograms of phenacetin (street value $12,400)

The total value of drugs seized is $396,260. Also seized was approximately $50,000 in cash.

Two people from Toronto, ages 31 and 32, along with a 41-year-old from Toronto are facing 10 charges, including:

-Conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking in a Schedule I substance

-Possess proceeds of property or thing exceeding $5000 obtained by crime, and

-Possess a Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking.

All three parties appeared in court on Saturday. They are scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.