MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- For the first time in a week, Middlesex-London is reporting a slight increase in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases, with three new infections reported Tuesday.

Since last Monday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has reported either single or no cases daily.

The new cases bring the total for the region to 687, with 613 resolved and 57 deaths, leaving 17 active cases.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, Southwestern Public Health is reporting another five cases on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 214, with 140 resolved and five deaths.

Over the previous 10 days, the region has seen a total of 66 new COVID-19 cases, with many centered in Aylmer.

Of the 69 remaining active cases in the counties, 37 are in Aylmer, and Bayham has the next highest active case count at 19.

Here is where the case counts stand in other area counties based on the most recent information provided by local public health units:

Sarnia-Lambton – One new, 12 active cases, 327 total, 288 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – One new, three active cases, 124 total, 121 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 21 active, 466 total cases, 413 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – Eight new, eight active cases, 82 total, 69 resolved, five deaths

Across Ontario, there werejust 33 new cases reported Tuesday, the lowest daily number since March 18.

New masking bylaw

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public space in nearly all local cities and counties.

On Monday, Chatham-Kent passed a bylaw that will take effect on Friday.

That leaves only Lambton County with no masking requirements in place.

The City of Sarnia, however, passed a bylaw mandating masks last month that took effect July 31.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley has been pushing to require masks in the county, but said in a statement the next opportunity won’t be until a council meeting on Sept. 2.

A motion for mandatory masks he presented to county council on July 8 was defeated.