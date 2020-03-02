LONDON, ONT -- London police are among several law enforcement agencies involved in a co-ordinated drug bust at several locations in southwestern Ontario that left 10 men charged, including three who are allegedly local Hells Angels members.

Locations in London and Stratford are among seven locations hit simultaneously by police across southwestern Ontario that netted more than $240,000 in drugs and cash.

The busts were coordinated by London police, RCMP and OPP, along with the assistance of Waterloo police.

Eight Londoners are among 10 charged including three alleged Hells Angels members.

The known members are Joseph Stokes, 39, of London, Frank Strauss, 44, of Stratford, and John Bohnsack, 40, of London.

The other seven individuals arrested are:

Sheena Bowden, 35, of London

Lindy Grieve, 38, of London

Jeffrey Maslen, 40, of London

Jean, Thomson, 77, of London

David Thomson, 48, of London

William Davidson, 65, of London

Michael Fuller, 43, of Kitchener

The charges against all involved are numerous. Stokes is facing one charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Strauss is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession for the purpose of distribution (marijuana) contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Bohnsack is facing several charges including:

Three counts of possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence; and

Two counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Police descended on seven locations across southwestern Ontario on Feb. 20.

The locations included Stuart Street, Palmerston Place, Mountbatten Place, and Robbins Hill Road in London. Police also raided locations in Stratford, New Hamburg, and Kitchener.

Among the items seized were: