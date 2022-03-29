Threat of freezing rain Wednesday

A special weather statement is in effect for Southern Ontario.

Clouds will move in overnight as a warm front approaches.

There is the risk for freezing rain and ice pellets before sunrise Wednesday.

The morning commute may be slow going as a thin layer of ice coats area roads.

Freezing rain will move into midwestern Ontario mid-morning through the early afternoon Wednesday.

The temperatures will climb through the day and the freezing precipitation will change over to rain by mid-day.

Winds will pick up out of the east with gusts up to 40 km/h. Showers will linger Wednesday evening and you can expect rain and gusty winds Thursday.

A cold front will follow the system with falling temperatures Thursday night and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.