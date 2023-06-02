Thousands without power in north London, Middlesex, Huron, Bruce counties

Thousands of London Hydro customers are without power after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area of Western Road and Windermere Drive.

Several outages are reported in the north end of the city including the areas of Western University, Masonville Mall and Fanshawe College.

According to London Hydro spokesperson Nancy Hutton, around 12,000 customers are in the dark with restoration expected around 4 p.m.

There are also thousands of customers without power in Middlesex, Huron and Bruce counties.

Hutton told CTV News the London outages shouldn't be related to those in neighbouring areas.

CTV News has reached out to Hydro One for more information.

(Source: Hydro One)