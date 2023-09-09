Thousands lace-up in fight against Parkinson’s

The Walk For Parkinson’s event at London, Ont.'s Springbank Gardens kicked off on Sept. 9, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The Walk For Parkinson’s event at London, Ont.'s Springbank Gardens kicked off on Sept. 9, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News