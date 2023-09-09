Thousands lace-up in fight against Parkinson’s

Thousands from across the region are lacing-up this weekend in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.

The Walk for Parkinson’s is taking place Saturday and Sunday in 14 different communities in southwestern Ontario from Windsor to Owen Sound.

In London, more than 200 walkers came out to Saturday’s event at Springbank Gardens. CTV News London’s Nick Paparella served as emcee for the event.

The Walk for Parkinson’s raised more than $90,000 in London, and across the region the goal is $450,000.

Parkinson’s Southwestern Ontario Board Chair Brad Richards said the money raised goes towards research and programs.

“So much into research, so much into caretaker help. Because it’s not only people with Parkinson’s it’s the people that they live with too, the caretakers. It’s really important that it all gets done properly,” he said.