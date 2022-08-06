‘This will be lifesaving,’ homeless advocate pleased with solutions that ended a four-day hunger strike 

A planned hunger strike by #TheForgotten519 is underway at London City Hall on Aug. 2, 2022. (Carlyle Fiset/CTV News London) A planned hunger strike by #TheForgotten519 is underway at London City Hall on Aug. 2, 2022. (Carlyle Fiset/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver