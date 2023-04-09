'This is serious damage': OPP investigating vandalism at Kettle Creek

Elgin County OPP are investigating after unknown suspects riding an ATV and dirt bike caused damage to the first green and fairway at the Kettle Creek Golf and Country Club on April 6.

Police said the damage was caused by a dirt bike and an ATV on the evening of April 6.

In a Facebook post, the golf course said it is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who knows the identities of the suspects responsible.

“This is serious damage,” Kettle Creek wrote on Facebook.

Police said anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or St. Thomas-Elgin Crime Stoppers.