Advertisement
Third suspect in Kinnear Crescent standoff turns himself in
Published Thursday, March 21, 2024 11:37AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2024 11:37AM EDT
Share:
A suspect wanted in connection to a robbery investigation and a lengthy police stand-off earlier this week has turned himself into police
On Tuesday, police used tear gas to get people out of a house on Kinnear Crescent.
According to police, officers were originally looking for a man wanted on outstanding warrants related to robberies.
Several people have been taken into custody as a result.
The man who turned himself in was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
RELATED IMAGES