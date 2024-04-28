LONDON
London

    • Police, fire crews investigating 'suspicious fire' in vacant London, Ont. building

    Fire crews responded to 510 South St. in London, Ont. for a fire at a vacant building on April 28, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X) Fire crews responded to 510 South St. in London, Ont. for a fire at a vacant building on April 28, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)
    London police and fire inspectors are investigating a fire in a vacant building on South Street Sunday morning.

    At approximately 7:40 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to 510 South St. for reports of the back of the house on fire.

    “It is definitely suspicious,” said Platoon Chief Colin Shewell of the London Fire Department (LFD). “There is no electrical to the building and the fire started on the exterior.”

    Shewell added LFD firefighters were able to perform an efficient and quick knockdown of the fire, and it was out and under control shortly after arrival.

    The abandoned property is now under care and control of the London Police Service and fire prevention officers who are going to conduct an investigation.

    “They are going to do an investigation here,” said Shewell. “Police will be canvassing the neighbourhood looking for any video surveillance”

    He added there is no way to determine a value loss on “something that is worth nothing.” 

