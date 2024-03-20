Charges laid following Kinnear Crescent standoff
Seven people are in custody and one suspect remains outstanding after a six hour standoff and subsequent robbery investigation in south London on Tuesday.
The south end standoff
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, members of the Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Unit, Investigative Support Section and Uniformed Division executed a search warrant at 48 Kinnear Cres. as part of an ongoing robbery investigation.
As previously reported by CTV News London, police made two arrests at the home, when the occupants remaining inside the residence then began a standoff with police.
What ensued was a six hour long standoff with law enforcement, in which multiple people were taken into custody after police threw tear gas into the home.
Tear gas filled the front of a home on Kinnear Crescent in London, Ont. as the London Police Service attempted to end a six-hour long standoff on March 19, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
The robbery investigation
Police responded to a south London apartment on Feb. 16, 2024 and March 3, 2024 respectively following two separate robberies that police said did not appear to be random. In the first robbery a victim was assaulted, and in the second the victim was threatened with a sawed-off shotgun.
As a result, a 48-year-old London man was charged by warrant of arrest on March 6, 2024 in connection to the robberies.
Following Tuesday’s standoff, the suspect was arrested in connection to the robbery where he remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in connection to the following charges:
- Robbery with violence or threats
- Armed robbery
- Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Pointing a firearm
- Break enter & theft
- Disguise with intent
Police said a total of three suspects were involved in the robberies.
The suspects and charges
On Wednesday, London police announced that charges had been laid against multiple suspects following Tuesday’s standoff.
While executing a search warrant, several people were located and arrested within the home, with police soon learning several of them were wanted on outstanding warrants.
A 31-year-old London woman was located and arrested on her outstanding warrants and additionally charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. She remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to the charges.
A 45-year-old London man was located and arrested on his outstanding warrants. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to his warrants.
A 42-year-old London woman was located and arrested on her outstanding warrants. She remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to her warrants.
A 30-year-old London man was located and arrested on his outstanding warrants. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to his warrants.
A 38-year-old London woman was located, arrested and charged with failing to comply with a release order. She remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to the charge.
Finally, a 43-year-old London man was located, arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I substance and fail to comply with a release order. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to the charges.
Police said that on Wednesday at approximately 9:30 a.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit located and arrested a second outstanding suspect involved in the aforementioned robbery investigation.
As a result, a 33-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of break in instruments
- Carry concealed weapon
- Robbery with violence or threats
- Break enter and commit
- Disguise with intent
- Possession of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
The suspect remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to the charges.
A man walked out the front door of 48 Kinnear Cres. and surrendered to London police after a six-hour long standoff on March 19, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
One suspect remains outstanding
London police said 36-year-old Travis Simmonds of London, has been identified as the final outstanding suspect in the robbery investigation. His whereabouts remain unknown, and as a result he has been charged by way of warrant of arrest for robbery with violence or threats.
Travis Simmonds is described as a white male, heavier set, short brown hair and brown eyes. If seen, members of the public are reminded to not approach him, and to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
—With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale
